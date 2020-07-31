WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of WesBanco worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after buying an additional 126,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $30,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.68. 14,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,670. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.02.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. Research analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,313.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

