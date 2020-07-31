Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Gap Down to $28.26

Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.88, but opened at $28.26. Westrock shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 1,880,176 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Get Westrock alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westrock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.