World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.84 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

WRLD stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.51. 875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.03. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $142.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

