World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million.

NYSE:WWE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 51,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,018,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

