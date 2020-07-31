Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.32. 214,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,424. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $119.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

