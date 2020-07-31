Xinyuan Real Estate Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,162 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,921% compared to the typical volume of 107 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,823 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 27.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XIN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

