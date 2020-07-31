Zacks: Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.81. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. 34,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,643. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 19.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 598,785 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 612,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $32,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 43.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 840,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 255,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

