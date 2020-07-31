Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 376.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 107,717 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.7% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 151,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

