Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 223,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,873. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

