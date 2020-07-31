Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.11. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

SNY traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $51.83. 52,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 403.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 55,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

