Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report sales of $10.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.94 billion and the highest is $11.03 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $43.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.75 billion to $44.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.25 billion to $44.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 45,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

