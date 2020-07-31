Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) will announce sales of $30.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.56 million to $30.87 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year sales of $144.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.63 million to $146.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $190.27 million, with estimates ranging from $182.29 million to $198.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.07 million.

KLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Alliance Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:KLR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 6,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,449. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $5,110,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

