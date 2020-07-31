Zacks Investment Research Lowers QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QTS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.41.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.35. 23,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.02 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.11.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.88%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,262 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829,203 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,695,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,453,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 362,633 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

