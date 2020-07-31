Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.65-2.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.65-2.95 EPS.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $274.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $287.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.94.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total transaction of $238,902.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

