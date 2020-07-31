Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.16. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 17,886,221 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers purchased 625,000 shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.37% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

