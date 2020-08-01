$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,374,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $86,586,344.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 72.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 33.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 196,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 20.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 719,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,946. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

