-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Amyris reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 1,394,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.50. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung acquired 3,689,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,067,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $16,620,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amyris by 38.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,890,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 525,606 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XII Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $647,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amyris by 26.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 234,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amyris by 633.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

