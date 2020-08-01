$0.48 EPS Expected for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axis Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.77. Axis Capital posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axis Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axis Capital.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $8,912,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,373.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $8,646,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,847.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,149,107 shares of company stock valued at $47,442,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axis Capital stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,988. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Axis Capital has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

