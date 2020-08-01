$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 565,892 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 115,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

TCBI traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 460,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,772. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

