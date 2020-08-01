0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Tops $579,694.25

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a market cap of $579,694.25 and $39,847.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.04927092 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00053183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029633 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.