$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.50. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 54,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 296,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,152. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $72.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

