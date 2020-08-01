-$1.38 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce ($1.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the lowest is ($1.49). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 281.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 1,107,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,073. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

