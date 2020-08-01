1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the June 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.25. 856,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $13,374,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $3,603,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 114,251 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.