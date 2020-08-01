-$1.94 EPS Expected for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will announce earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the lowest is ($2.65). Macy’s reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 946.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Macy’s by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 345,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 277,249 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.06. 23,038,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,159,972. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

