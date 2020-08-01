10,787 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,551,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $178.30. 580,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.02.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

