12,309 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $16,929,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $127.55. 8,044,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $137.65. The company has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,983,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

