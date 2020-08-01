1,400 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of VV stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

