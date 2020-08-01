1,444 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,988. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $204.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,929 shares of company stock valued at $94,446,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

