$17.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to report sales of $17.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $18.46 billion. Wells Fargo & Co posted sales of $22.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year sales of $71.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.62 billion to $73.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.40 billion to $73.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,570,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,648,844. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,097 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

