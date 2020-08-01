$172.52 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report sales of $172.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.10 million and the highest is $177.85 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $196.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $738.90 million to $761.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $776.60 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $798.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. 304,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,373. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $18,936,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $4,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $3,520,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

