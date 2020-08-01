17,673 Shares in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Godaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Godaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,566,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Godaddy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,966,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Godaddy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,720,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,386,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Godaddy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.28. 1,390,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,553. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 9,348 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $745,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,757 shares in the company, valued at $10,187,343.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

