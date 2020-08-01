$250.55 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post $250.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

H stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.