2,720 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 793,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,156. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.68. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $148.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

