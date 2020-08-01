2,893 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $774,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,690. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $121.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

