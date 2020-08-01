3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $179.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.80 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

