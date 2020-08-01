3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $157.00 at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $156.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

3M stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.03. The company had a trading volume of 133,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average is $153.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,290 shares of company stock worth $4,757,036 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

