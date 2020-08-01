3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.15.
Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.03. The stock had a trading volume of 133,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,290 shares of company stock worth $4,757,036. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.