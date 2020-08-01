4,091 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR remained flat at $$56.77 on Friday. 1,814,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

