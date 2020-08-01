4,235 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 143,463 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 414.4% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,843,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

