467,142 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 467,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $96.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.