538,120 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 538,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,307,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.52% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,659. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

