664 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 102,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 545.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $424.59. 9,657,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,753. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

