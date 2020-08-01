$688.74 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to report sales of $688.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $683.00 million to $696.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $720.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.20 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Avaya stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 941,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Avaya by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Avaya by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Avaya by 20.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Avaya by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

