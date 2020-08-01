700 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $408.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,670. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $420.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,231 shares of company stock worth $59,150,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

