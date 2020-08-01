72,697 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 302,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,265. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

