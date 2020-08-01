7,339 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after acquiring an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,727 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $11,529,647. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $647.92. 592,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.00. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $659.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

