A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 32,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director John A. Beckert bought 15,000 shares of A. H. Belo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 29,779 shares of company stock worth $51,150 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 842,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut A. H. Belo from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of A. H. Belo stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. A. H. Belo has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.83.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

