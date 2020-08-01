A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

AOS traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,544. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $5,487,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

