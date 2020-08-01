ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. Liberum Capital lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $24.99. 2,019,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,257. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.09. ABB has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 8.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ABB by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ABB by 205.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in ABB by 10.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 53,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

