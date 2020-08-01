Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.83. 230,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $176.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.